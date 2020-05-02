IMF Approves Two-Year $10.8Bln Credit Line for Colombia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund has approved a two-year $10.8 billion credit line for Colombia, the Fund announced in a statement Friday.

"The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a successor two-year arrangement for Colombia under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) in an amount equivalent to SDR 7.

8496 billion (about US$10.8 billion) and noted the cancellation by Colombia of the previous arrangement," the statement said.