Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

IMF, Argentina Dialogue on New Program Continues, But Not Nearing Conclusion - Spokesman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine authorities continue working on the new support program for the country, but have no specific timeframe when these efforts will conclude, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine authorities continue working on the new support program for the country, but have no specific timeframe when these efforts will conclude, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"Close dialogue continues, but no timing for you on when we might be nearing the conclusion of discussions on the new program," Rice said.

The spokesperson recalled that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez several weeks ago on the issue of a new IMF-supported program for Argentina.

"They committed to continuing our work together on IMF-supported program that can help Argentina," Rice said.

Argentina continues facing economic difficulties since 2018 when the country entered a recession. Fernandez said in May that he wants to reach a new deal with the IMF as soon as possible.

