IMF, Argentina Holding Technical Discussions on New Loan Package - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Argentina are holding technical discussions on securing a new loan package for the country, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"[Argentine Economy Minister Martin] Guzman was here this week, visiting the Fund with his team, and in fact technical discussions are ongoing as we speak," Rice said during a press briefing.

Rice pointed out that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva characterized the meeting as being "very good."

"Our teams are working together constructively to help strengthen economic stability and promote sustainable growth," Rice said.

The IMF and Argentina will continue discussions on the possible new loan package in the near future, Rice added.