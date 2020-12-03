IMF, Argentina Make 'Good Progress' in Talks on Economic Program - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The International Monetary Fund and Argentina made "good progress" in their latest talks on a new aid program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We recently had an IMF staff team in Buenos Aires to begin formal discussions with the Argentine authorities regarding a new IMF-supported program. As the team said at the conclusion of that visit, there has been good progress in defining the initial elements of Argentina's economic program," Rice said during a virtual press briefing.

He declined to provide specific timeframe for possible agreements, but noted that both sides continue constructive talks.

"As part of these ongoing discussions, a small team from the Argentine economy ministry is indeed coming to Washington for meeting in the coming days [with the IMF staff]," Rice said.

Both sides share the view that Argentina needs to implement a carefully balanced set of policies that foster stability, restore confidence, protect the most vulnerable people, he added.

The Argentine economy is suffering significant strains, particularly in light of the coronavirus-related shocks. For the first nine months of the year alone, inflation gained 22.3 percent. Argentina's GDP dropped 19.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020 year-on-year. The share of Argentine citizens beyond the poverty line has increased to 40.9 percent or 11.7 million people in the first half a year. This includes around 3 million people living in extreme poverty.