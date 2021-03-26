IMF, Argentina Make Progress in Talks Over Support Program - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine authorities made progress in talks over the fund's support program, respective missions chiefs Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The Argentine authorities and the IMF team made progress in defining some key principles that could underpin an economic program to help address Argentina's near- and medium-term challenges," the statement said.

Both sides expressed the need for macroeconomic sustainability and for safeguarding the post-COVID recovery underway.

"There was agreement that inflation is a multifaceted phenomenon, and that reducing it requires both consistent macroeconomic policies and coordination efforts to help anchor inflation expectations," they said.

The IMF and Argentina have recognized the importance of policies to boost export and productivity.

"The IMF team and the Argentine authorities will continue working together with a view to deepening their understandings in these key areas."

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said earlier on Thursday that Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman visited the fund this week. Both sides continue technical discussions, he added.