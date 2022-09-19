UrduPoint.com

IMF Backs New $4Bln Tranche For Argentina

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 08:37 PM

IMF Backs New $4Bln Tranche for Argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement under which Argentina will receive almost $4 billion in funds after the review by the IMF Executive Board, Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere Department and Mission Chief for Argentina Luis Cubeddu said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement under which Argentina will receive almost $4 billion in funds after the review by the IMF Executive board, Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere Department and Mission Chief for Argentina Luis Cubeddu said on Monday.

"IMF staff and the Argentine authorities have reached staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework and associated policies necessary to complete the second review under Argentina's 30-month EFF (Extended Fund Facility) arrangement. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which is expected to meet in the coming weeks. Upon completion of the review, Argentina would have access to about US$ 3.9 billion (SDR 3 billion)," Cubeddu said in a statement.

The review focuses on assessing progress since completion of the first review, updating the macroeconomic framework and reaching understandings on a solid policy package to continue to strengthen macroeconomic stability and secure sustained and inclusive growth, he added.

The two sides agreed that key objectives established during approval of the arrangement will remain unchanged through 2023, Cubeddu noted.

The IMF mission confirmed that the Argentine authorities have met most of the targets included in the revised quantitative program, with the exception of the floor of net international reserves.

Cubeddu welcomed Argentina's commitment to implementing the program, but called for additional serious steps to improve the situation. "More decisive implementation of tighter macroeconomic policies should support a stronger current account balance, external competitiveness, and the continued improvement in reserve coverage. In line with program commitments, net international reserves are programmed to rise by US$9.8 billion during the course of 2022-23," the official said.

Related Topics

IMF Progress Argentina Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dacoits loot commuters on village road

Dacoits loot commuters on village road

2 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi orders cleaning in all KMC h ..

Administrator Karachi orders cleaning in all KMC hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Road maintenance work underway in city: Administra ..

Road maintenance work underway in city: Administrator Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Police held 37 criminals including 11 drug peddler ..

Police held 37 criminals including 11 drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII ..

Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII for review: Ashrafi

4 minutes ago
 Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle f ..

Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle for All Residents of Latvia - E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.