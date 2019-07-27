UrduPoint.com
IMF Begins Selection Process For Managing Director - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:41 AM

The executive board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) has initiated the selection process for the Next Managing Director, with the intention to complete the process on October 4, the fund said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The executive board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) has initiated the selection process for the Next Managing Director, with the intention to complete the process on October 4, the fund said on Friday.

"The Executive Board announces today that it has adopted an open, merit-based, and transparent process for the selection of the next Managing Director," the IMF said in a press release. "The Board intends to complete the process by October 4, 2019."

In early July, EU leaders greed to nominate Christine Lagarde, who has been IMF Managing Director since 2011, as head of the European Central Bank (ECB).

On the same day, she said she suspended her work at the IMF during the consideration of her candidacy, and the IMF appointed her deputy as the interim chief.

