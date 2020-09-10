IMF, Belarus Could Not Overcome Differences on Handling COVID-19 to Secure Emergency Funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could not overcome the differences with Belarus on the country's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic in order to satisfy Minsk's request for emergency assistance, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

"Belarus approached the Fund with a request in terms of possible emergency assistance, but no agreement was reached.

We have not found ways to breach significant differences about the appropriate response to the present challenges," Rice said during a press briefing.

Rice also denied claims that the IMF tried to force President Alexander Lukashenko to impose strict restrictive measures in Belarus amid the pandemic.

"We did not demand quarantine, isolation and lockdown, but we sought assurances for steps to contain the pandemic in line with WHO recommendations," Rice said.