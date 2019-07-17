(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted the resignation of Managing Director Christine Lagarde and will promptly launch a search for her replacement, the IMF's Executive Board said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has accepted the resignation of Managing Director Christine Lagarde and will promptly launch a search for her replacement, the IMF 's Executive board said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today the IMF Executive Board accepted Managing Director Christine Lagarde's resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019," the statement said. "With this decision by Managing Director Lagarde, the IMF Executive Board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next Managing Director and will communicate in a timely fashion. The Executive Board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period."