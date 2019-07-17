UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Board Accepts Lagarde's Resignation, Says To Promptly Initiate Search For Replacement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:05 AM

IMF Board Accepts Lagarde's Resignation, Says to Promptly Initiate Search for Replacement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted the resignation of Managing Director Christine Lagarde and will promptly launch a search for her replacement, the IMF's Executive Board said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted the resignation of Managing Director Christine Lagarde and will promptly launch a search for her replacement, the IMF's Executive board said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today the IMF Executive Board accepted Managing Director Christine Lagarde's resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019," the statement said. "With this decision by Managing Director Lagarde, the IMF Executive Board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next Managing Director and will communicate in a timely fashion. The Executive Board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period."

Related Topics

IMF David September 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

41 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.