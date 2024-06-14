IMF Board Approves Argentina Payout Of Almost $800 Mn
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The IMF executive board voted Thursday to approve a payout of almost $800 million for Argentina as it continues a program of drastic economic reforms under its libertarian president, Javier Milei.
A self-declared "anarcho-capitalist," Milei has vowed to halt Argentina's economic decline and reduce the budget deficit to zero, and has embarked on a program to slash public spending and bring down inflation, which remains at an annual rate of more than 275 percent.
"The Executive Board assessed the program to be firmly on track, with all quantitative performance criteria through end-March 2024 met with margins," the International Monetary Fund said in a statement.
The decision by the IMF executive board to approve the eighth review of its loan program with the Latin American nation will allow for the disbursement of just over $793 million, bringing the total disbursements under the existing program to more than $41 billion.
"The Board emphasized that sustaining the strong progress requires improving the quality of fiscal adjustment, initiating steps towards an enhanced monetary and FX (foreign exchange) policy framework, and implementing the structural agenda," the IMF said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
More Stories From World
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile12 minutes ago
-
Iran expands nuclear capacities further: IAEA22 minutes ago
-
England thrash Oman to reignite T20 World Cup campaign42 minutes ago
-
Moment of truth for revamped Italy as Euros title defence begins1 hour ago
-
S. African parliament meets to re-elect weakened ANC president1 hour ago
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile2 hours ago
-
Argentine monthly inflation lowest in 2.5 years8 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Oman T20 World Cup scores8 hours ago
-
McIlroy makes charge at US Open leader Cantlay8 hours ago
-
Boeing rebuts US assertion of possible MAX prosecution, meeting deadline8 hours ago
-
UN Security Council demands end to Darfur city's siege8 hours ago
-
Taliban curbs on women’s rights continue in Afghanistan: UN8 hours ago