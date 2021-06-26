IMF Board Discusses Proposal to Allocate $650Bln for COVID-19 Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board discussed the largest Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) allocation in history, the IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement.

"Today the IMF Executive Board discussed a proposal for a new US$650 billion SDR allocation - the largest issuance in the IMF's history aimed at helping its membership, especially the most vulnerable, overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

The Board discussion is another step in the process toward a new SDR allocation which we expect to be completed by the end of August," Rice said.