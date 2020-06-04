IMF Board to Discuss Approving New $5Bln Loan Program for Ukraine June 9 - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Directors expects to consider the new standby arrangement with Ukraine on June 9, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

"The IMF Board discussion is expected on June 9," Rice said during a press briefing.

On May 21, IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities reached staff-level agreement on a new 18-months standby arrangement for $5 billion.

The agreement is a subject of discussion and approval by the IMF Board of Directors.

The first tranche to be disbursed will be in the amount of $1.9 billion, the Ukrainian government said last week.