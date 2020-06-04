UrduPoint.com
IMF Board To Discuss Approving New Loan Program For Ukraine On June 9 - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board expects to consider the standby agreement with Ukraine on June 9, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"The IMF board discussion is expected on June 9," Rice said during a press briefing.

