UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Calls For 'substantial' Stimulus Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

IMF calls for 'substantial' stimulus against coronavirus

Governments should deploy "substantial" stimulus and international coordination to counteract the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Governments should deploy "substantial" stimulus and international coordination to counteract the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said Monday.

Given the "acute shocks" caused to economies, consumers and businesses, Gita Gopinath said "policymakers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary, and financial market measures to help affected households and businesses."That includes "cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief," as well as interest rate cuts and financial market support by central banks.

Given the international economic linkages, "the argument for a coordinated, international response is clear," she said.

Related Topics

Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

46 minutes ago

Actor Max von Sydow dies in France at age 90

2 minutes ago

EU leaders to hold video conference Tuesday on vir ..

2 minutes ago

China charges Xi critic with 'subversion', say act ..

2 minutes ago

Puppet of Hindu extremist organization launches ne ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.