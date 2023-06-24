Open Menu

IMF Can Play Key Role In Limiting Impact Of Collapse In Global Cooperation - Mozhin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

IMF Can Play Key Role in Limiting Impact of Collapse in Global Cooperation - Mozhin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) can help minimize the negative consequences of the current period of devastation and collapse in global cooperation and survive itself in that process, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"I still hope that the IMF will survive, because I really believe in global cooperation, that this period of devastation and collapse will end someday," Mozhin said.

During the very period of devastation and collapse in global cooperation, the IMF will be able to play a role in limiting the negative consequences, Mozhin added.

