IMF Chief At Roundtable In China Calls For Cooperation To Reduce Trade Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has urged collaboration to ease trade tensions as she addressed a roundtable in China.

"Supporting the global recovery will be a joint task that we need to tackle together. During the roundtable discussion, I stressed four areas for global cooperation," Georgieva said after the Sixth "1+6" Roundtable held virtually by Chinese authorities. "First, urgent action is needed to reach the IMF's pandemic proposal to vaccinate 40 percent in each country by the end of this year and 70 percent by mid-2022 .

.. Second, we need to cooperate to reduce trade tensions and strengthen the multilateral trading system, which is a key engine for growth and jobs."

Georgieva went on to say that the third area for cooperation is acceleration in transition to net-zero carbon emissions and support for climate adaption efforts.

"China's climate strategy is taking shape and will play an important role in global climate efforts," she added. "Finally, many developing economies will need the global community's support in their recovery, as they face shrinking fiscal space and rising debt burdens."

