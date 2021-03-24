IMF Chief Backs $650Bln Allocation For Global Recovery - Statement
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that she supports discussions about a possible new Special Drawing Rights allocation of $650 billion to support the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I intend to present by June a formal proposal to the Executive board to consider a new allocation of US$650 billion, based on an assessment of IMF member countries' long-term global reserve needs, and consistent with the Articles of Agreement and the IMF's mandate," Georgieva said on Tuesday.