IMF Chief Backs $650Bln Allocation for Global Recovery - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that she supports discussions about a possible new Special Drawing Rights allocation of $650 billion to support the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I intend to present by June a formal proposal to the Executive board to consider a new allocation of US$650 billion, based on an assessment of IMF member countries' long-term global reserve needs, and consistent with the Articles of Agreement and the IMF's mandate," Georgieva said on Tuesday.