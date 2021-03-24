UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief Backs $650Bln Allocation For Global Recovery - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

IMF Chief Backs $650Bln Allocation for Global Recovery - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that she supports discussions about a possible new Special Drawing Rights allocation of $650 billion to support the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I intend to present by June a formal proposal to the Executive board to consider a new allocation of US$650 billion, based on an assessment of IMF member countries' long-term global reserve needs, and consistent with the Articles of Agreement and the IMF's mandate," Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

IMF June From Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

4 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

5 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

4 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

4 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

4 hours ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.