IMF Chief Calls For Greener Policies To Offset Reduction In Global Growth

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:34 AM

IMF Chief Calls for Greener Policies to Offset Reduction in Global Growth

A great reversal in global growth posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can be offset by development focused on the environment, digital technology and equal opportunity, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday

"Will historians look back and say this was the moment of a great reversal?" Georgieva said in remarks to the World Economic Forum, which has launched "The Great Reset" program to help global economies rebound from the pandemic. "And I want to say - loud and clear - the best memorial we can build to those who have lost their lives in the pandemic is to build a world that is greener, smarter and fairer."

Georgieva said 170 countries were going to finish this year with a smaller economy.

"We already project that there will be more debt, bigger deficits, and more unemployment. And there is a very high risk of more inequality and more poverty," she said.

Georgieva said governments could start by putting in place public investments and incentives for private investments that support low-carbon and climate-resilient growth.

She also urged the IMF to work with the World Bank and other institutions to ensure digital divides do not widen anywhere in the world, separating countries and communities that would bring more pain than gain.

Finally, investing in people to ensure educational opportunities for all, as well as expansion of social programs to care for the most vulnerable, would ensure a better world for everyone, Georgieva said.

