International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is expected to meet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, IMF Assistant Director of Communications Camilla Andersen told reporters on Thursday

"I can indeed confirm that the Managing Director is expected to meet with President Macri and Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne at the G20 Summit in Osaka," Andersen said.

Andersen explained that the ongoing fourth revision of IMF program for Argentina will be addressed during the meeting.

"The conversations regarding the fourth review are ongoing, so I am sure they will be touched upon," Andersen said.

In 2018, Argentina faced a difficult economic situation with soaring inflation and a peso declining in value, prompting the government to seek an IMF loan. The IMF increased Argentina's stand-by financing deal to $56.3 billion in October after the country agreed to stricter fiscal measures, including deep spending cuts and higher taxes.

The G20 Summit will be held in Osaka from on Friday and Saturday.