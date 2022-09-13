IMF Chief Georgieva Says Meeting With Argentina Economy Minister 'Very Positive'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that she her meeting with Argentine Minister of Economy Sergio Massa in Washington was "very positive."

"I had a very positive meeting with Minister Massa after a week of highly professional and productive discussions between our technical teams. We exchanged views on the fragile economic and social situation in Argentina, which is also affected by the complex global economic context," Georgieva said in a statement.

The two officials discussed the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy, including on commodity prices. They also discussed the fiscal and balance of payments implications for the developing economies, the statement said.

Georgieva commended the government of Argentina for the "strong steps" it is taking to stabilize the markets, the statement said.

"The Minister expressed his clear intention to mobilize external support, intensify efforts to stabilize the economy, and secure sustainable and inclusive growth, under the principles of fiscal order and improved reserve coverage," the statement said.

Georgieva welcomed Argentina's "strong commitment" to achieve major goals of the economic program and conclusive progress in such areas as macroeconomic and monetary policy frameworks, along with reserve accumulation, the statement said.

"Our teams will continue the meetings virtually this week with the aim of concluding staff level agreement in the coming days," the statement added.