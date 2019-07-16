UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief Lagarde Submits Resignation Effective September 12 - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:56 PM

IMF Chief Lagarde Submits Resignation Effective September 12 - Statement

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde announced in a statement on Tuesday that she has submitted her resignation from the IMF and it will go into effect in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde announced in a statement on Tuesday that she has submitted her resignation from the IMF and it will go into effect in September.

"I have met with the Executive board and submitted my resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019," Lagarde said. "The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then. With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor."

Related Topics

IMF September 2019 From Best

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.