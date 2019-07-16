IMF Chief Lagarde Submits Resignation Effective September 12 - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde announced in a statement on Tuesday that she has submitted her resignation from the IMF and it will go into effect in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) Christine Lagarde announced in a statement on Tuesday that she has submitted her resignation from the IMF and it will go into effect in September

"I have met with the Executive board and submitted my resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019," Lagarde said. "The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then. With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor."