IMF Chief Praises Russia Over Measures for Protecting Economy Against COVID-19 Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Russian authorities have adopted an effective monetary policy accommodation and fiscal measures that helped the country to protect the domestic economy from the COVID-19 crisis, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Russia said that the country's international reserves had grown by $41.4 billion, or 7.47 percent, in 2020, to $595.774 billion.

"I would continue to advocate for monetary policy accommodation and fiscal policies that protect the economy from collapse at a time when we are on purpose restricting both production and consumption. I want to praise Russia, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, which in a synchronized manner did exactly that, they put a protection for the economy," Georgieva said at the Gaidar Forum, currently held both online and in-person in Moscow.

If a country wants to protect itself from the impact of shock economic downturns, it needs to have a safety cushion, like Russia had when the COVID-19 outbreak unfolded, the IMF chief noted.

"Similar to people with weak immune systems being affected by the virus more severely, countries with weak fundamentals suffer the economic crisis much more dramatically and vice versa countries like Russia that build strong fundamentals, are more able to sustain the shock that has come," Georgieva underlined.

In November, the IMF welcomed the measures that Russia introduced to support the economy and business amid the COVID-19 pandemic but warned that the positive dynamics were under threat due to a sharp rise in infections.