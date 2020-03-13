IMF Chief Proposes US Treasury Official to Be Her First Deputy - Statement

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday that the organization's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has proposed that US Acting Assistant Treasury Secretary Geoffrey Okamoto be appointed as her first deputy.

"The appointment is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board," the statement said.

Georgieva explained that Okamoto, who is responsible for international finance and development at the US Treasury Department, has worked closely with the IMF and the World Bank.

"He [Okamoto] played a key role in helping bolster and preserve the Fund's lending envelope during the last two reviews of the IMF's resources, leading most recently to a commitment from our shareholders to double the New Arrangements to Borrow and thus helping to ensure the Fund has sufficient resources to respond to the needs of its membership," Georgieva said.

Former First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton left the IMF in February.

The IMF managing director is traditionally selected from European countries while the first deputy is a US national.

