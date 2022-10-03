IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs for Food

The International Monetary Fund managing director said on Monday that almost 50 countries have pressing needs in food supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund managing director said on Monday that almost 50 countries have pressing needs in food supply.

"For our (IMF) food shock window we have first identified the countries (who are) potential candidates for the window. I mentioned 48 countries where there are pressing needs," Kristalina Georgieva said during a high-level hybrid panel in Saudi Arabia.

Not all of the nations will appeal to the IMF's food shock financing window because some of them are receiving aid under other international programs, she added.

"When we look at the 48, we came to the conclusion that somewhere between 10 and 20 countries at this point of time are likely to be asking (help)," Georgieva said, adding that many of these states are in the Sub-Saharan region.

The IMF approved a food shock financing window in late September. The program is designed to provide assistance to countries that have an urgent balance of payments needs and are suffering from acute food insecurity.