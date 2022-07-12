IMF Chief Says at G20 She Plans to Urge States With 'More Food Capacity' to Help Poor Ones

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that it is her intention to urge during the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) meeting countries with sufficient food capacity to support the poorest states in need of food.

"I am going to the G20, and one of the points I will be making there is: Look, we have to pull together, so countries that have more capacity, please, step forward," Georieva said during an online conversation.

The IMF Managing Director expressed concern that about 30 countries in the world continue to impose restrictions on their food exports and urged them to lift them.

"Hunger is the world's most pressing solvable problem, because we produce enough food to feed everybody, but we do not distribute this food to feed everybody," Georgieva said.

Food insecurity and sharing is not only an issue of people who suffer in poor states, but a global security problem as well, Georgieva added.