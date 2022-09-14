UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead To Social Unrest In Some European Countries

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:30 PM

IMF Chief Says Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social Unrest in Some European Countries

Several countries throughout Europe may experience social unrest if the coming winter is harsh amid an economic crisis, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Several countries throughout Europe may experience social unrest if the coming winter is harsh amid an economic crisis, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"There is certainly fear of recession in some countries, or even if it is not recession, that it would feel like recession this winter," Georgieva said during remarks at the 2022 Michel Camdessus Lecture. "And if Mother Nature decides not to cooperate, and the winter is actually harsh, that could lead to some social unrest."

Related Topics

IMF Europe Lead May

Recent Stories

Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Gr ..

Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Greek Islands - Reports

43 seconds ago
 National Assembly speaker visits PSH's flood relie ..

National Assembly speaker visits PSH's flood relief camp

46 seconds ago
 China Approves Thermonuclear Reactor Construction, ..

China Approves Thermonuclear Reactor Construction, to Start Production by 2028 - ..

47 seconds ago
 Ashrafi invites Muslim world's welfare agencies to ..

Ashrafi invites Muslim world's welfare agencies to help flood victims in Pakista ..

50 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 Minister reviews measures for investors

Minister reviews measures for investors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.