IMF Chief Says Historic $650Bln SDR Allocations Comes Into Effect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The historic $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) allocation, announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), came into effect on Monday, the fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Monday.

"The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in history - about US$650 billion - comes into effect today," Georgieva said. "The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis."

The IMF approved this SDR allocation earlier in August.

"SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF.

This means about US$275 billion is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about US$21 billion - equivalent to as much as 6 percent of GDP in some cases," Georgieva said.

She called this allocation a critical component of the IMF's efforts to support countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts include providing additional financing for 85 most underpriveleged countries, debt service relief for 29 low-income countries and policy advice and capacity development support to over 175 countries to help secure a strong and more sustainable recovery, Georgieva added.