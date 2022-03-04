UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Says Spoke With Zelenskyy, Pledges Swift Response To Request For Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:22 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said on Friday she spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of swift response to Ukraine's request for emergency financial assistance as Russia conducts a military operation in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said on Friday she spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of swift response to Ukraine's request for emergency financial assistance as Russia conducts a military operation in the country.

"Just spoke w(ith) ... Zelenskyy and expressed my high regard for his fortitude & leadership. The IMF is committed to supporting Ukraine and its people. I assured Zelenskyy of swift response to Ukraine's request for IMF emergency financial assistance," Kristalina Georgieva wrote on Twitter.

>