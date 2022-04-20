UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln Per Month In Next 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 08:02 PM

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln Per Month in Next 3 Months

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that Ukraine needs $5 billion dollars per month over the next three months as per an estimate of the country's ministry of finance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that Ukraine needs $5 billion Dollars per month over the next three months as per an estimate of the country's ministry of finance.

"We have been engaged very closely with the Ministry of Finance on the estimates that they have provided, what would be necessary to retain the functioning of the economy over the next three months, and they came up with the number of $5 billion a month," Georgieva told reporters.

While acknowledging the uncertainty of how exactly the number was derived, Georgieva expressed confidence that Ukraine really needed support in that amount.

"Let me stress, the $5 billion is to keep the economy functioning - it is not to meet the reconstruction needs that are going to be huge," Georgieva said.

The IMF is working with its partners to ensure that this financial gap is closed, she added.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Billion

Recent Stories

US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Uk ..

US Company Donates 100 Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine MIlitary - Statement

29 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh announces cash rewards, commendation cer ..

IGP Sindh announces cash rewards, commendation certificates for police party

32 seconds ago
 Climate Change Council should be assembled within ..

Climate Change Council should be assembled within 100 days: Senator Sherry

2 minutes ago
 Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

2 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Moldovans Want Russian Gas Despite Ukr ..

Over 60% of Moldovans Want Russian Gas Despite Ukraine Conflict - Poll

3 minutes ago
 30,847 fine tickets issued over serious violations ..

30,847 fine tickets issued over serious violations during ongoing year

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.