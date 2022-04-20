IMF Chief Says Ukraine Estimates They Need $5Bln Per Month in Next 3 Months

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that Ukraine needs $5 billion dollars per month over the next three months as per an estimate of the country's ministry of finance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that Ukraine needs $5 billion Dollars per month over the next three months as per an estimate of the country's ministry of finance.

"We have been engaged very closely with the Ministry of Finance on the estimates that they have provided, what would be necessary to retain the functioning of the economy over the next three months, and they came up with the number of $5 billion a month," Georgieva told reporters.

While acknowledging the uncertainty of how exactly the number was derived, Georgieva expressed confidence that Ukraine really needed support in that amount.

"Let me stress, the $5 billion is to keep the economy functioning - it is not to meet the reconstruction needs that are going to be huge," Georgieva said.

The IMF is working with its partners to ensure that this financial gap is closed, she added.