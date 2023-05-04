UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Says World May Split Into Rival Economic Blocs As Growth At Historic Low

Published May 04, 2023

IMF Chief Says World May Split Into Rival Economic Blocs as Growth at Historic Low

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Thursday that the world may split into rival economic blocs, at a time when global growth is at a historic low both in the near and medium term.

"After decades of increasing global integration, there is a growing risk that the world may split into rival economic blocs ... This risk is rising at a time global growth is weak by historical standards”both in the near and medium term," Georgieva said at the Brussels Economic Forum.

Such a scenario would be bad for everyone, including for people in Europe, she added.

