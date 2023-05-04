IMF Chief Says World May Split Into Rival Economic Blocs as Growth at Historic Low

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Thursday that the world may split into rival economic blocs, at a time when global growth is at a historic low both in the near and medium term.

"After decades of increasing global integration, there is a growing risk that the world may split into rival economic blocs ... This risk is rising at a time global growth is weak by historical standards”both in the near and medium term," Georgieva said at the Brussels Economic Forum.

Such a scenario would be bad for everyone, including for people in Europe, she added.