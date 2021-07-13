UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief Submits Proposed $650Bln SDR Increase To Board Of Governors For Final Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:19 AM

IMF Chief Submits Proposed $650Bln SDR Increase to Board of Governors for Final Approval

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has submitted a proposal to the organization's Board of Governors for a final approval of the proposed increase for Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by $650 billion, the IMF said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has submitted a proposal to the organization's board of Governors for a final approval of the proposed increase for Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by $650 billion, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

"On July 9, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva submitted her proposal for a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to US$650 billion to the Board of Governors for its approval.

The proposal follows the Executive Board discussion of the general allocation of SDRs on June 25 and its formal support of the proposal on July 8," the statement said.

The Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on the proposal by August 2, the statement added.

The proposal has to get the support of IMF members representing an 85 percent majority of the total voting power of the SDR Department participants, which currently encompasses all members, according to the statement.

Related Topics

IMF Vote June July August All Billion

Recent Stories

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

18 seconds ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

19 seconds ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

21 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia-Pakistan business portal launched

22 seconds ago

Venezuela's Ruling Party Supports Havana Amid Prot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.