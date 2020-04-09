UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief To Recommend Approving $10.8Bln Credit Line Arrangement For Colombia - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

IMF Chief to Recommend Approving $10.8Bln Credit Line Arrangement for Colombia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva plans to recommend approval of a Flexible Credit Line (FCL) of nearly $11 billion for Colombia, the Fund announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Given Colombia's very strong policy frameworks and track record, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva intends to recommend approval of the 2020 FCL arrangement for Colombia when the IMF Executive board meets again to take a decision in the following weeks," the release said.

The IMF's Executive Board met earlier in an informal session to discuss Colombia's request to renew the FCL with the IMF at the same level of access as in the 2018 FCL arrangement which is about $10.8 billion, according to the statement.

The Fund also stressed in the release that it is ready to support Colombia amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

IMF Same Colombia 2018 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

23 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

23 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

23 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

27 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.