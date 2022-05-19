UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Urges Fast, Well-coordinated Actions To Tackle Food Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

IMF chief urges fast, well-coordinated actions to tackle food crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said on Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine war has led to food shortages and sharply higher prices, urging the international community to take fast, well-coordinated actions to tackle food crisis

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said on Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine war has led to food shortages and sharply higher prices, urging the international community to take fast, well-coordinated actions to tackle food crisis.

The war has created "a crisis on top of a crisis" around the globe with countries facing food shortages and sharply higher prices for food, energy and fertilizers, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

"These pressures occur at a time when countries' public finances are already stretched from the pandemic and debt burdens are high," Georgieva said.

"With inflation reaching the highest levels seen in decades, vulnerable households in low- and middle-income countries are most at risk of acute food insecurity," she continued, adding that hunger often triggers social unrest and violence.

Related Topics

IMF National University From Top

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman condemns incidents of forest fire

Sherry Rehman condemns incidents of forest fire

13 minutes ago
 Cambodian, Chinese entrepreneurs meet to explore b ..

Cambodian, Chinese entrepreneurs meet to explore business opportunities

12 minutes ago
 China issues 1.69 trln yuan of local gov't bonds i ..

China issues 1.69 trln yuan of local gov't bonds in Jan.-April

12 minutes ago
 Portugal reports 5 confirmed monkeypox cases

Portugal reports 5 confirmed monkeypox cases

12 minutes ago
 NADRA offices facilitating diaspora Pakistanis to ..

NADRA offices facilitating diaspora Pakistanis to bring ease to life of overseas ..

12 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.