IMF Chief Warns Of 12% In GDP Losses From Trade Fragmentation, Tech Decoupling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

The long-term combined cost of trade fragmentation and technological decoupling could lead to losses of up to 12% of GDP in some countries, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

"Our research shows that the long-term cost of trade fragmentation could be as high as 7% of global GDP - roughly equivalent to the combined annual output of Germany and Japan," Georgieva said. "If technological decoupling was added, some countries could see losses of up to 12% of GDP.

Georgieva pointed out that the fragmentation of capital flows, including foreign direct investment, would further exacerbate global growth.

To mitigate these factors, countries continue to trade and be pragmatic about strengthening their supply chains, Georgieva said.

IMF research has indicated that diversifying supply chains could halve potential economic losses from supply chain disruptions, Georgieva added.

