UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Warns Of Economic Impact Of Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:45 PM

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for a peaceful resolution to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, noting it is already contributing to a spike in energy prices and hurting global growth

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for a peaceful resolution to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, noting it is already contributing to a spike in energy prices and hurting global growth.

"At the time of higher uncertainty for growth in the world economy, geopolitical tensions only make the situation complex and we already see that in terms of impact on energy prices," Georgieva said at an event organized by The Washington Post.

"We very much hope that they would be a diplomatic solution because of the people of Ukraine, and also because of the necessity sustained recovery of the world economy." She called "for pragmatism to prevail" in the conflict so the United States and other NATO countries do not follow through on threats to impose sanctions on Russia, which could cause widespread economic disruptions.

The IMF is in the process of deploying $2.2 billion in assistance for Ukraine "between now and June," Georgieva said, adding that the Washington-based crisis lender was ready to provide additional assistance to the country and others, if necessary.

Russia has amassed as many as 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders since the end of last year, prompting Western nations to accused Moscow of preparing to attack the country.

Russia denies any plans to invade its neighbor, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of failing to respect Moscow's security concerns.

Related Topics

Attack NATO IMF Resolution World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States June Post Event Billion

Recent Stories

White House Says US Has Been in Talks With Allies ..

White House Says US Has Been in Talks With Allies on Troop Deployment for Severa ..

23 seconds ago
 Putin, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Security Guarantee ..

Putin, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Security Guarantees - Kremlin

24 seconds ago
 Moscow says US deployment to eastern Europe 'destr ..

Moscow says US deployment to eastern Europe 'destructive steps'

26 seconds ago
 Thousands lose power but Mauritius escapes 'major ..

Thousands lose power but Mauritius escapes 'major damage' from cyclone

27 seconds ago
 UK, France, Germany Condemn North Korean Missile T ..

UK, France, Germany Condemn North Korean Missile Tests

15 minutes ago
 FBI Says Bought Access to Controversial Pegasus Sp ..

FBI Says Bought Access to Controversial Pegasus Spyware in 2019 'for Evaluation ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>