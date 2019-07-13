UrduPoint.com
IMF Completes Argentina Performance Review, Greenlights $5.4Bln Disbursement - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The IMF completed its review of Argentina's economic performance which now allows the Latin American county to have access to more than $5 billion, the fund's Executive Board said.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed today the fourth review of Argentina's economic performance under the 36-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that was approved on June 20, 2018. The completion of the review allows the authorities to draw SDR 3.9 billion (about US$5.

4 billion), bringing total disbursements since June 2018 to SDR 31.91371 (about US$44.1 billion)," the board said in a press release on Friday.

In 2018, Argentina faced an economic disaster with the peso dropping and inflation soaring, prompting the government to seek an IMF loan to stabilize the situation.

In October, the IMF increased Argentina's stand-by financing deal to $56.3 billion after the country agreed to stricter fiscal measures, including deep spending cuts and higher taxes.

