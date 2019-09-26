UrduPoint.com
IMF Completes Work On Assessing Kiev's Compliance With Requirements For Aid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission to Ukraine said it would conclude on Thursday its work on evaluating Ukraine's compliance with the requirements needed for receiving the next tranche of aid, and make on Friday a statement regarding the results of its activities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission to Ukraine said it would conclude on Thursday its work on evaluating Ukraine's compliance with the requirements needed for receiving the next tranche of aid, and make on Friday a statement regarding the results of its activities.

Ukraine and the IMF mission have reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a new loan program. At the same time, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Thursday that the talks between Kiev and the IMF were ongoing.

"Today is the final day of the mission's work. A statement on the results of the work is expected tomorrow," the IMF mission said, as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency.

The mission started its work in Ukraine on September 10.

In December 2018, the IMF Executive board approved a $3.9 billion stand-by loan program for Ukraine for 14 months. Of this sum, $1.4 billion were transferred in December and the remaining funds will be allocated based on semi-annual reviews. Initially, Kiev was expecting the next tranche from the IMF in May, but the fund postponed the decision on the transfer until the new Ukrainian government was formed.

