IMF Concerned About Impact of Military Coup in Myanmar - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is concerned about the effect of the military coup in Myanmar and will follow the guidance of it member states on the issue of recognizing the country's government, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We are very concerned about the impact of recent events on the people of Myanmar. We are watching it very closely," Rice said during press briefing.

The IMF approved emergency assistance of $356.5 million to Myanmar in January as a result of the serious economic and social challenges the country faces, Rice noted.

With respect to recognizing Myanmar's new government, Rice said that the IMF is always guided by the international community and its member states in such cases.

"We have had no communication at this point with the new regime," he added.

On Monday, Myanmar's military launched a coup and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD). The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.