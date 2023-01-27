IMF Considering $16Bln Multiyear Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is considering a multiyear aid package for Ukraine worth as much as $16 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The program is conditional, and the first disbursement can be made as soon as April, according to the report.

If approved, the program will last 3 to 4 years, the report added. The IMF reportedly plans to provide Ukraine $14-$16 billion, with a $5 billion to $7 billion disbursement in the first year.