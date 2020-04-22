UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Creates Short-Term Liquidity Line Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Deputy Managing Director

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:40 PM

IMF Creates Short-Term Liquidity Line Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Deputy Managing Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has created a "Short-Term Liquidity Line" to help nations with strong economic fundamentals seek emergency funding amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, senior IMF official Geoff Okamoto said on Wednesday.

"The Short-Term Liquidity Line (SLL) [is] the first addition to the IMF's financing toolkit in almost ten years [that] provides a reliable and renewable credit line, without ex-post conditionality, to members with very strong fundamentals and policy frameworks," Okamoto said in a blog. "The SLL can also help reduce future financing needs by helping countries arrest moderate-sized liquidity problems before they can evolve into bigger problems."

Describing the facility in the same vein as an IMF program called the Flexible Credit Line, Okamoto said he expected total immediate demand for the SLL to be as much as $50 billion, an amount he noted was a modest portion of the IMF's $1-trillion war chest to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okamoto said the SLL is expected to help countries given that the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented portfolio outflows from emerging markets estimated at a record $100 billion.

"Markets [are] effectively frozen in some cases. This has created sizable demand for US Dollar liquidity, with emerging markets facing sharp liquidity shortages," Okamoto said.

The SLL has some innovative features like revolving access that allowed repeated drawdown and repayment during a 12-month duration, Okamoto said, adding that it "does not operate like a traditional loan, but can be likened, in some respects, to a credit card, where money can be drawn and replenished up to a limit."

Okamoto noted that successor arrangements were also possible so long as the member states continued to qualify and had "special balance-of-payment" needs.

Giving an example of how the facility would work, Okamoto said a qualifying member who has $20 billion in public debt will be able to lower borrowing costs by 1 basis point.

"Their savings would be $2 million, and that's $2 million that could be better deployed in the present crisis toward critical healthcare and social safety net needs instead of debt servicing," he said.

The IMF had previously said it was leveraging its $1 trillion lending capacity to provide some $100 billion as a short-term liquidity facility to more than 100 countries requiring funding.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Dollar Same Sierra Leonean Leone Money Market From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

41 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

41 minutes ago

Corona-lockdown: DGTO extends last date for renewa ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.