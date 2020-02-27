UrduPoint.com
IMF Deputy Leader Tao Zhang To Visit Greece Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:06 PM

IMF Deputy Leader Tao Zhang to Visit Greece Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy managing director Tao Zhang will visit Greece to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum next week, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"Tao Zhang will be in Greece at the Delphi forum," Rice said.

The IMF deputy chief also plans to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials, he added.

The 5th Delphi Economic Forum will take place in Greece on March 5-8.

