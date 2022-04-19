IMF Downgrades Forecast For China Area To 4.4% In 2022, 5.1% In 2023 - Report
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:28 PM
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly downgraded its forecast for economic growth in China to 4.4% this year and to 5.1% in 2023, according to its World Economic Outlook (WEO) released on Tuesday
The projections represent a downward revision of 0.4% for 2022 and 0.1% for 2023.
"With continued tight policies toward the real estate sector and the possibility of more widespread lockdowns as part of the strict zero-COVID strategy, China's economy could slow more than currently projected," the report said.