Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:28 PM

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly downgraded its forecast for economic growth in China to 4.4% this year and to 5.1% in 2023, according to its World Economic Outlook (WEO) released on Tuesday

The projections represent a downward revision of 0.4% for 2022 and 0.1% for 2023.

The projections represent a downward revision of 0.4% for 2022 and 0.1% for 2023.

"With continued tight policies toward the real estate sector and the possibility of more widespread lockdowns as part of the strict zero-COVID strategy, China's economy could slow more than currently projected," the report said.

