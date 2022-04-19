IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecast for economic growth in the euro area to 2.8% this year and to 2.3% in 2023, the fund said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

"Euro area GDP growth in 2022 is revised down to 2.

8%," the report said, adding that this is 1.1 percent lower than the number forecast in January.

In addition, the IMF said it downgraded its projection for growth in the euro area in 2023 by 0.2%.

"Across the euro area, the hit to activity is partially offset by increased fiscal support," the report added.