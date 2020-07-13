UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Downgrades Forecast For GDP Drop In Middle East To 4.7% In 2020 - Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

IMF Downgrades Forecast for GDP Drop in Middle East to 4.7% in 2020 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised down its forecast for GDP fall in the middle East and Central Asia by 2 percent, to 4.7 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility of the oil market.

"A sharp decline in oil prices together with production cuts among oil exporters and disruptions in trade and tourism added further headwinds. As a result, growth in the region is now projected at -4.7 percent in 2020, 2 percentage points lower than in April 2020. The unusually high level of uncertainty regarding the length of the pandemic and its impact on firm closures, the resulting downside risks (including social unrest and political instability), and potential renewed volatility in global oil markets dominate the outlook," the IMF's Regional Economic Outlook Update for Middle East and Central Asia read.

However, the GDP fall in the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) has been revised down only by 0.5 percent and is expected to stand at some 1-1.5 percent due to reflecting stronger policy response in some countries and lower oil production cuts than in the Middle East, the IMF added.

Related Topics

IMF Oil Middle East April 2020 Market Asia

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

16 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

16 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

31 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

40 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.