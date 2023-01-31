UrduPoint.com

IMF Economist Says Trade Restrictions On Chinese Microchips Could Harm Global Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 07:40 AM

IMF Economist Says Trade Restrictions on Chinese Microchips Could Harm Global Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Trade restrictions on China's microchip industry could be harmful to the global economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist and Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said during a press conference.

"Our analysis suggests that such reshoriing... would be something that potentially could be harmful to the global economy," Gourinchas said on Monday night when asked about impact of Japan and the Netherlands agreeing to adopt certain US export controls on China's chip-making industry.

Gournichas added that the IMF is looking at these developments in the semiconductor sector and trying to understand its implications for the global economy.

The IMF official reemphasized that their initial analysis suggests that moves by the United States and its allies will not necessarily leads to stronger growth.

The United States has reached a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to restrict China's access to their advanced semiconductor chip-making technology, according to media reports.

Several key companies in Japan and the Netherlands, as part of the agreement, will implement some US export control measures the United States adopted in October.

The new agreement will restrict China's access to semiconductor technology from Dutch firm ASML and Japanese firms Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd., media reported.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that it is unclear if the Netherlands will disclose details about the agreement.

In October, the Biden administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications. Beijing took the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO), filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister World Technology China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States Netherlands October Media From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

6 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

8 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

8 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

8 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.