IMF Engaged With Haitian Authorities In Bid To Achieve Stability - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

IMF Engaged with Haitian Authorities in Bid to Achieve Stability - Spokesman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is engaging with Haitian authorities in order to help maintain stability in the wake of President Jovenel Moise's assassination, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is engaging with Haitian authorities in order to help maintain stability in the wake of President Jovenel Moise's assassination, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We are engaged with officials in Haiti to support the country's institutions trying help them foster social and economic stability," Rice said.

He added that the institution hopes to work closely with the nation's government to "promote economic growth and poverty reduction."

