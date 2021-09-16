UrduPoint.com

IMF Engagement With Afghanistan Suspended Until Clarity Reached On Government - Spokesman

Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

The International Monetary Fund's engagement with Afghanistan remains suspended due to the lack of clarity on international recognition of the government, but the organization stands ready to work to resolve the matter to stave off a looming humanitarian crisis, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday

"Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government," Rice said in a press briefing. "The IMF program (on Afghanistan) there has been put on hold. The country cannot access the IMF resources."

The IMF, however, is deeply concerned over a looming economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the fund calls upon the international community to immediately focus on the matter, he added.

