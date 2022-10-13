UrduPoint.com

IMF Estimates 25% Chance Of Global Recession - Managing Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability of a global recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Giorgieva, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability of a global recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Giorgieva, said on Thursday.

"The World Economic Outlook shows a one in four chance, in other words, a 25% chance that global growth could drop to a historic low of 2% next year," Giorgieva said at a press conference.

She added that the IMF estimated that two-thirds of the world would experience two or more quarters of negative growth.

However, she emphasized a global recession could be avoided if countries worked together.

