UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Estimates 9.6% Decline In Trade Volumes In 2020, Forecasts 8.5 Percent Growth In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

IMF Estimates 9.6% Decline in Trade Volumes in 2020, Forecasts 8.5 Percent Growth in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund estimates that trade volumes declined by 9.6 percent last year and forecasts 8.5 percent growth in 2021, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We saw a 9.6 percent decline in global trade in 2020. We are now projecting trade volumes to grow by 8.5 percent in 2021, by 6.5 percent in 2022," Georgieva said at an online event organized by World Trade Organization.

Related Topics

IMF World 2020 Event

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

21 minutes ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

48 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;The Journey of Humanity&#039; painting sold ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.