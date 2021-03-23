IMF Estimates 9.6% Decline in Trade Volumes in 2020, Forecasts 8.5 Percent Growth in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund estimates that trade volumes declined by 9.6 percent last year and forecasts 8.5 percent growth in 2021, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We saw a 9.6 percent decline in global trade in 2020. We are now projecting trade volumes to grow by 8.5 percent in 2021, by 6.5 percent in 2022," Georgieva said at an online event organized by World Trade Organization.