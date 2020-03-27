IMF Estimates Emerging Markets Need $2.5Trln Amid Global Recession - Georgieva

Emerging markets need estimated $2.5 trillion in order to overcome the global recession, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Emerging markets need estimated $2.5 trillion in order to overcome the global recession, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Friday.

"Our current estimate for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion," Georgieva said during virtual press briefing. " We believe this is on the low end."